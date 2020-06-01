Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,986 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 231.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $247.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.