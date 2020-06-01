Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.44. 8,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

