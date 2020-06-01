Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 971.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

