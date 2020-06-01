Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Spire by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

