Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

