Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $4,484,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.21. 12,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,517. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.10.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

