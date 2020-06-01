Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,650 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3,814.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ARR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 18,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

