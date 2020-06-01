Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,476 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,393. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

