Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cars.com worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $412.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

