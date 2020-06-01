Canaccord Genuity Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $95.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $86.50 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

