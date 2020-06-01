California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Paycom Software by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $297.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,565 shares of company stock valued at $114,411,061. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

