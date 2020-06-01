Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,667.50.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,347 shares of company stock worth $10,260,592 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,886.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,809.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,627.15. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

