Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

