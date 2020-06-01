Brokerages Set Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $24.67

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Sitime alerts:

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $93,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $8,288,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at $7,902,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at $6,596,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $448.96 million and a PE ratio of -47.32. Sitime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.