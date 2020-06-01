Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Price Target at $18.17

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,635.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $354,520. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 217.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

