Brokerages Set Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT at $28.00

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.99 on Friday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $588.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kelly Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

