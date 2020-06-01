Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $21.50

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 387,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $628.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.87. Cohu has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

