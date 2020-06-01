Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,583 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $43.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

