Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $85.85 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

