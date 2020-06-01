Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NYSE AXP opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

