Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 190,126 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

