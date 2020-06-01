Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

