Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

