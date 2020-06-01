Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,845,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after buying an additional 549,836 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 431,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

CTL stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

