Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

