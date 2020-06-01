Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,300 Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 861,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 2,070 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $582.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

