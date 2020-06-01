Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $650.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boston Beer traded as high as $579.33 and last traded at $579.29, with a volume of 9904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.73.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.15.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total value of $666,831.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401 shares in the company, valued at $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,263 shares of company stock worth $29,647,227 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.95 and a 200-day moving average of $394.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

