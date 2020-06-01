BMO Capital Markets Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $205.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.53.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $197.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $196.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $599,925.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Okta by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

