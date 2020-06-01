Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 403.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,683. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

