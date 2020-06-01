BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 407,187 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.39% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

In other news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 10,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

