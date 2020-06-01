Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $615.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.89.

REGN traded down $10.01 on Thursday, reaching $602.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.15. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $615.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,117 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

