Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of BK stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after buying an additional 2,941,984 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

