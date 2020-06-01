Bank of America Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.96.

WDAY stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 270,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,865. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

