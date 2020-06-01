B. Riley Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $38.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.