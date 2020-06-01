B. Riley Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $38.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
