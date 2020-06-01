AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. AxoGen, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

