Axe (AXE) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2.20 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000563 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

