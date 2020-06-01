Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Bitinka and Indodax. Aurora has a total market cap of $13.63 million and $396,331.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.78 or 0.04816990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00054874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

