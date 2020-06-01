Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arista is well positioned to benefit from strong demand for its data center switches and continued spending on IT infrastructure products for deployment in cloud environments, and reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results. Notably, its switches and routers support the high-end cloud networking market that require fast throughput at low cost. Arista’s strategy of leveraging merchant silicon from multiple suppliers has also expanded product portfolio and increased its ability to offer products at cheaper prices. However, the company expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite underlying strength of the resilient business model and diligent execution of operational plans due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Intense competition, legal woes and stretched valuation remain other concerns for the company.”

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

ANET stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $289.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,785,303. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

