Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

NYSE APTV opened at $75.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

