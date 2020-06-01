AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,239 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.84% of AngioDynamics worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 278,403 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. 1,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $384.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

