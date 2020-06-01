Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) recently:

5/29/2020 – Zalando was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Zalando was given a new €32.50 ($37.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Zalando was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Zalando was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Zalando was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €57.50 ($66.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Zalando was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Zalando was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Zalando was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €44.30 ($51.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Zalando was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Zalando was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €60.84 ($70.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,866 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.98. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

