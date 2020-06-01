Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $123.13

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.74. 32,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,568. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

