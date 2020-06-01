Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $70.46

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

