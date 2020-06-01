Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DURECT (DRRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2020 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – DURECT had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – DURECT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – DURECT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – DURECT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

5/6/2020 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

4/15/2020 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

DURECT stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 82.94% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DURECT by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

