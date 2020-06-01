Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Amyris stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.49. Amyris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

