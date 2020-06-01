American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

American Software stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $621.47 million, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 80.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 59.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

