American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

