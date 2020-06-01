American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Stake Lessened by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.