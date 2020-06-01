Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,098 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $70,667,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.08 on Monday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

