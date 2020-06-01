Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 235.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.